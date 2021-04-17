Chelsea dashes Manchester City’s unprecedented quadruple hopes

By William Schomberg

LONDON - Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday to book a place in next month's FA Cup final thanks to a second-half goal by Hakim Ziyech which ended City manager Pep Guardiola's dream of steering his side to an unprecedented quadruple of titles.

Ziyech scored in the 55th minute when he tapped into an empty net from a cross by Timo Werner with City goalkeeper Zack Steffen in no man's land after racing off his line to close Werner down but then seeming to change his mind.

The win at Wembley leaves Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel on course for a trophy after engineering a remarkable turnaround since he replaced Frank Lampard in January, with the Blues also in the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid.