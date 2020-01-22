LONDON - Chelsea were held to 2-2 draw by 10-man Arsenal on Tuesday as the visitors recovered from the first-half sending off of defender David Luiz to twice peg back the Blues in a pulsating London derby.
Chelsea started on the front foot and went ahead with a penalty by Jorginho in the 28th minute when Tammy Abraham pounced on a misplaced back pass by Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi and was brought down by former Blues defender Luiz.
The Brazilian was shown a red card by referee Stuart Attwell before Jorginho stroked home from the spot.
Chelsea controlled the first hour of the match with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi hitting the bar and forcing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno into two fine saves.
