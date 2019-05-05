Chelsea's Gary Cahill, top centre, is cheered by teammates at the end of their English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

LONDON – Chelsea were assured of a place in next season's Champions League after London rivals Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday. The top four sides at the end of the Premier League season will gain entry into Europe's leading club competition and this result meant third-placed Chelsea, who have 71 points, could not be overhauled by Arsenal, now on 67, with one final league game left this season for each side.

Arsenal face Burnley on the final day of the season, while Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are away to Leicester City. Manchester United, who dropped two crucial points at already relegated Huddersfield on Sunday, welcome Cardiff City to Old Trafford to close a miserable season.

Arsenal, however, could still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

The Gunners will carry a 3-1 lead into Thursday's second leg of their semi-final away to Valencia.

AFP