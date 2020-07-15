Chelsea match winner Giroud has important role, says Lampard

LONDON - Olivier Giroud was singled out for praise by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard for his contribution since the resumption of the Premier League, after the French international's winner against Norwich City on Tuesday night.

"He deserves a lot of credit and just before the lockdown he came in and was part of a couple of big results too," Lampard said.

The 33-year-old World Cup winner netted just before half-time to consolidate Chelsea’s third place in the Premier League, as they won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and moved closer to securing a Champions League berth.

Giroud has scored four goals since the league’s return to action last month and six overall this season – all since February.

“That’s probably credit he was due anyway. He’s never given me a problem, he’s always trained brilliantly. When Tammy (Abraham) was playing really well earlier in the season and regularly staying in the team, his (Giroud) professionalism was always good.