Chelsea players were in tears when I left, says Maurizio Sarri

CAPE TOWN – Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri claims Chelsea players were in tears after his sacking was announced by the London club.

According to reports, the Chelsea heirarchy decided to part ways with Italian Sarri due to his poor relationship with his playing squad.

During Sarri’s tenure as Blues boss, they surecured a top four finish in the league, won the Europa League and fished runners up in the Carabao Cup. Despite this, the Italian was an unpopular figure in the dressing room.

He was replaced as manager by Frank Lampard, and the former midfielder has done a good job in steadying the ship, and they were on course of a top four finish before the Premier League season was brought to an abrupt halt due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview with Juventus’ YouTube channel, Sarri said surprisingly claimed he was close with his players in London, even going as far as to say some were in tears when he was sacked.