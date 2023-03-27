Chelsea say Roman Abramovich sanctions a factor in financial losses

London — Chelsea say government sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich were a factor in the club's losses of £121.3million for the 2021-22 season. Russian billionaire Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in March last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Finnish businessman Zilliacus ready to pay premium for Manchester United He was described by ministers as part of Russian president Vladimir Putin's inner circle. Chelsea were placed under a special licence that restricted their ability to sell tickets, accept event bookings and even sign contracts with players.

The restrictions remained in place until 30 May last year when a new consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly completed its takeover of the club. Chelsea said in a statement on Monday that turnover had increased to £481.3m from £434.9m the previous year despite the sanctions. Commercial revenue increased to £177.1m. The financial results do not cover Chelsea's acquisitions in the past two transfer windows, when they were reported to have spent around £600m on new players.

The 2021-22 results show £118m was invested in the playing squad, including existing player contract renegotiations, but a profit of £123m was made on player sales including Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma. ALSO READ: WATCH: Fresh bids being prepared as battle to buy Manchester United heats up Chelsea said they continue to comply with Uefa and Premier League financial regulations despite the losses and impact of the sanctions.