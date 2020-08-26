Chelsea sign defender Chilwell on five-year contract

LONDON - Chelsea have signed England left back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid £50 million ($66 million) for the 23-year-old.

Chilwell made 99 league appearances for Leicester in five years at the club.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," Chilwell told the London club's website.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season."