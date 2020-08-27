SportSoccerPremier League
PSG's Angel Di Maria, left, vies for the ball with Nice's Malang Sarr during the French League One match in Nice, southern France, Friday, Oct.18, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Daniel Cole
PSG's Angel Di Maria, left, vies for the ball with Nice's Malang Sarr during the French League One match in Nice, southern France, Friday, Oct.18, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Chelsea sign defender Sarr on five-year deal

By Reuters Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

LONDON - Chelsea have signed defender Malang Sarr on a five-year deal after his contract with Nice expired, with the 21-year-old to be loaned out next term, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Sarr joins the London club after four seasons at Ligue 1 Nice where he made over 100 appearances. Chelsea did not say which club the France youth international will join on loan.

"The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss," director Marina Granovskaia told the club website.

"He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea."

On Wednesday, Chelsea signed defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year deal, having earlier brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax Amsterdam, respectively.

They have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Kai Havertz as manager Frank Lampard bids to improve his squad to challenge for honours this season.

Chelsea finished fourth last term to qualify for the Champions League in Lampard's first campaign in charge.

They begin the new season at Brighton Hove & Albion on September 14.

Reuters

Share this article: