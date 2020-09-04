SportSoccerPremier League
Leverkusen's Kai Havertz (right) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP
Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Havertz on five-year deal

Reuters

LONDON - Chelsea have signed Germany's highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of £71 million ($94.34 million).

Havertz left the national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club.

"I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it's a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can't wait to meet all the players and the trainers," Havertz said in a statement.

Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the club.

