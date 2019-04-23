Callum Hudson-Odoi’s injury is a major blow for Chelsea as they battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Chelsea have confirmed that England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to have surgery on Tuesday after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon against Burnley. Hudson-Odoi limped off helped by two members of Chelsea’s medical staff after sustaining the injury in the first half of the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The 18-year-old will miss the rest of the season as a result of the operation.

“Callum is seeing a specialist this afternoon, and is expected to undergo surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening,” said Chelsea in a statement.

Hudson-Odoi’s injury is a major blow for Chelsea as they battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League either by finishing in the Premier League’s top four or winning the Europa League.

They are fourth in England’s top division, and face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals.

A product of Chelsea’s academy system, Hudson-Odoi has also broken into the England team this year, and his injury means he is likely to miss the Nations League semi-finals in June.

His injury completes a roller-coaster season which saw him strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, after growing frustrated at his lack of first-team action with Chelsea.

He eventually convinced manager Maurizio Sarri to start him in the Premier League towards the end of the season following a pair of impressive displays for England.

Hudson-Odoi’s fine performances for Chelsea in recent weeks were one of the few bright spots in a turbulent campaign.

Hudson-Odoi has made 24 appearances and scored five goals this season.

Manchester United v Chelsea.



Old Trafford, this Sunday! 👊 pic.twitter.com/YUDNBVWbHa — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 23, 2019

AFP