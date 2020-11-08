Chelsea's Frank Lampard hails 'top-class' Hakim Ziyech after win over Sheffield Utd

LONDON - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Hakim Ziyech has added a new dimension to their attack after the Moroccan international's masterful performance in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League win against Sheffield United.

Ziyech, who joined Chelsea from Ajax Amsterdam in the close-season for a reported R748 250 400,00, was a constant threat to the United defence and claimed two assists as he helped Lampard's side move into third in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old winger has scored twice and provided three assists in seven games in all competitions, and Lampard said he was impressed by how quickly Ziyech has settled.

"He's a top-class player," Lampard told reporters. "He's had a long time out since the Dutch league finished and then he had an injury, so to hit ground running the way he has is a huge plus for us.

"He has given us an extra edge and a different threat... He has an ability to find the last pass or cross, make assists and break teams that have a low block down... He sees the pass and has no fear to try it.