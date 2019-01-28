Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi applauds the fans after the match on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON – Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was giving little away after scoring for the Blues just hours after press reports said the teenage winger had handed in a transfer request. The 18-year-old struck in between two goals from Willian as holders Chelsea beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi has previously been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who have made clear how highly they regard the England youth international.

Asked after full-time on Sunday if he had played his last game for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi told the BBC: “I don't know, I can't say. I'll keep working hard and you never know what will happen.”

Earlier, ahead of the January transfer window closing on Thursday, Chelsea refused to comment on the latest suggestions that Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

The London club have stated repeatedly they want Hudson-Odoi, who helped England win the Under-17 World Cup two years ago, to remain a member of their squad.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scores Chelsea's second goal. Photo: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

With 18 months remaining on his contract, Chelsea could now be faced with deciding whether to take advantage of a big-money offer for Hudson-Odoi in the next few days or instead letting him stay in the hope he will sign a new deal at the end of the season.

Hudson-Odoi, who started on Sunday, made his senior Chelsea debut in an FA Cup win over Newcastle in January last year and has now made 15 appearances for the Blues, scoring two goals.

The academy graduate, who first played for Chelsea at the under-eight age group, has now made 11 appearances this season after manager Maurizio Sarri was sufficiently impressed to avoid sending him out on loan.

Five of those have been starts, while the first of his three Premier League matches was against Watford last month.

He played for 10 minutes in last Saturday's Premier League loss at Arsenal and was an unused substitute in the midweek clash with Tottenham that saw Chelsea advance to the League Cup final.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)