Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi says he will face no action on rape allegation

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation.

The 19-year-old England player was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman, the British tabloid, the Sun had reported.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared," Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.