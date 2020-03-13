Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus and all first-team players and coaching staff will now self-isolate, the Premier League club said.

The 19-year-old's positive test throws Saturday's fixture against Aston Villa into doubt, with Arsenal's match against Brighton & Hove Albion already postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League announced an emergency meeting on Friday.

"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution," Chelsea said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/03/13/chelsea-fc-training-facility-will-undergo-partial-closure-after-.

"However, his test came in positive this (Thursday) evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."