Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel hails 'outstanding' Bruno Fernandes ahead of Manchester United test

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has described Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes as one of the best midfielders in the world and said he tried to sign the Portugal international when he was in charge of Paris St Germain.

Fernandes, who arrived from Sporting in January last year, has been fundamental to United's resurgence that sees them sit second in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea later on Sunday.

"The impact he has had is indescribable and unbelievable," Tuchel said of 26-year-old Fernandes, who has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League this season.

"To come from Portugal, from a competitive team - a big club but not from the strongest league - and step to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and the strongest league in Europe... I have nothing but the biggest respect for this guy.

