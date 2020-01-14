Manchester City are prepared to allow club legend Sergio Aguero to decide his exit strategy.
The Argentine reinforced his status as one of City’s all-time greats on Sunday, a hat-trick in the 6-1 win against Aston Villa seeing him overtake Thierry Henry to become the Premier League’s most prolific overseas goalscorer.
But, at the age of 31, there is a growing realisation that Aguero’s time at the Etihad Stadium is drawing to a close. The forward’s contract expires at the end of next season — when he will be approaching his 33rd birthday — and there is a sense that may be a natural moment for his departure.
Aguero has made clear his intention to rejoin boyhood club Independiente in Argentina when he leaves Manchester.