'Coronavirus or not, Leeds should be in the Premier League next season'

DURBAN – Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe can’t wait to witness Leeds United campaigning in the English Premier League next season for the first time in 16 years. Radebe’s former club are heading for promotion to the EPL as they lead the EFL Championship with 71 points from 37 matches with nine games remaining. They are one point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion. With the coronavirus outbreak there’s uncertainty about the Championship and the EPL but Radebe still wants to see his former club back in the elite league. Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“It will be great for them if they come back. People have missed this club. Whether there is coronavirus or not, they should be in the Premier League next season,” Radebe said yesterday.

Leeds were relegated in 2004 and are yet to come back.

“It will be sad if Leeds are to be disrupted by COVID-19. They’ve done well to be where they are right now. They deserve to be back in the Premier League after their performances in the past two seasons. They’ve got great quality and the club has put in a lot of work to prepare themselves to compete in top-flight football,” Radebe stated.

Radebe has stayed loyal to Leeds and the thought of supporting other Premier League clubs has never crossed his mind.

“No, I’ve never really thought of it before. I’ve always supported the club. I knew that at some point, they would get back. They’ve got a great manager (Marcelo Bielsa), who has assembled a very strong team. Leeds have shown throughout this season that they are Premier League material. They are not top by fluke.”

Radebe made a name for himself as Leeds’ skipper when they were still in the EPL. He is one of the most respected players in the club’s history. They have a beer (Radebeer), a street, and an entrance at Elland Road named after him. That’s how much they love him in that part of the world.

“I was there last year in the centenary year. I was supposed to go this month for the legends’ match but it has since been cancelled because of the coronavirus. For the past four years, the Leeds faithful have never let the club down. The atmosphere is absolutely electric at Eland Road.

They are a club that can pull better crowds than some of the other Premier League clubs. That also shows the magnitude of the club and what it means to the people, not just in Leeds but across the globe,” Radebe said.

