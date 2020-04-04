Coronavirus to scupper Man United's move for Harry Kane, says Jamie Carragher

CAPE TOWN – Former Liverpool defender and television pundit Jamie Carragher believes it might not make sense for Manchester United to move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

The England striker hinted during the week that he was prepared to move if the club’s ambition did not match his own, leading to speculation he could end up at Old Trafford.

Howeverm, Carragher believes United’s interest in Kane comes at a time when there is a lot of uncertainty in football due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Kane turns 27 in July,” Carragher wrote in his column in the Telegraph. “We have no idea when the next transfer window will open or next season start. If Kane does not leave soon, the situation gets trickier for him.

“When players hit 28, psychologically it makes a big difference to clubs. They see him as nearer 30, recognise there is no resale value and balk at high valiations,” he wrote.