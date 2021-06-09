Cristiano Ronaldo makes contact with Manchester United over possible return

CAPE TOWN – Cristiano Ronaldo’s representitives have reportedly made contact with Manchester United over a possible return to the club. Speculation over the Portuguese star’s future has been rife since the end of the season, and with his contract up at the end of next season, Juventus are said to be looking to offload him during the current transfer window.

According to ESPN, United are one of three clubs – Paris St Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid – that Ronaldo's people have reached out to over a possible move. The report states that Ronaldo and his camp have yet to make a decision on his future, and according to sources, the issue is unlikely to be finalised until after the European Championship.

New Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is said to be preparing for a future without Ronaldo, and the two have spoken about the club's plans going forward. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on bringing Ronaldo back to the club, but for now, will focus on their top priority signings before turning their attention to the Portuguese forward.