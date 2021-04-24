Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly keen on Man United return

CAPE TOWN – Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen to return to Manchester United with his contract with the Italian champions expiring at the end of next season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo has turned his attention to United with his other option, Real Madrid, seemingly looking to secure the services of either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

The report claims Ronaldo has instructed his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find out whether the Old Trafford club are open to a reunion.

It goes on to further state the 36-year-old is keen to lower his wage demands in order to return to his former club. The Portuguese superstar spent six seasons in Manchester, where he guided the club to a number of honours including three Premier League titles and a Champions League.

In a recent Q&A with United fans recently, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would love to see Ronaldo back at the club.

“There are a few players I’ve played with that I’d love to have in my team, of course,” said Solskjaer.

“I’d love the player Roy Keane, I’m not sure if I could manage him though!

“I’d sign him every day of the week, Roy was so influential but then again, I played with Cristiano and he’s been the best player in the world alongside [Lionel] Messi for the past 10 to 15 years now, so Cristiano.

“You’d take him in your team, for sure.”

IOL Sport