Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for show of 'compassion'

Soccer fans applaud on the seventh minute for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, on Tuesday. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Soccer fans applaud on the seventh minute for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, on Tuesday. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Published 3h ago

Share

Manchester — Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to Liverpool fans for their show of support after his newborn baby son died.

The fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool was set aside during the seventh minute of Tuesday's 4-0 win for the home side at Anfield as the entire stadium joined in a minute's applause.

Story continues below Advertisment

Liverpool fans also sang their anthem "you'll never walk alone".

Ronaldo missed the match to be with his family after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday.

"One world… One sport… One global family," Ronaldo posted on Instagram, alongside a video of Anfield rising to its feet.

More on this

"Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described the ovation as his "moment of the match" despite a resounding win for his side.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who were expecting twins, also confirmed the birth of a baby daughter on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The couple, who met during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.

AFP

Related Topics:

Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedLiverpoolSoccer

Share