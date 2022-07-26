Cristiano Ronaldo to learn Manchester United fate this week - report

Centurion - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will learn his Manchester United fate later this week, after talks with new coach Erik ten Hag. According to UK publication The Guardian, Ronaldo arrived back in England on Monday after missing Manchester United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

Speculation has been rife that Ronaldo will be moving away from United, with the player stating he wants to play Champions League football next season. Ronaldo, 37, is expected to meet with Ten Hag in the coming days. The new United boss has consistently stated that Ronaldo is not for sale, with interest in the player coming from fellow English Premier League (EPL) giants Chelsea and German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Both Chelsea and Bayern have since said they are no longer interested in signing Ronaldo, while Atletico Madrid may still be in line to sign the Portuguese international - but his acquisition involves the Spanish club selling a number of their own players first. Despite Ronaldo’s age, Ten Hag said he will not have any concerns over his fitness: ““We all know Ronaldo is a top professional and will be fit, that is the last concern I have,” he insisted.”

