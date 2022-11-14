Cristiano Ronaldo's comments likely a strategy to force a move away from Manchester United

The timing of Cristiano Ronaldo’s outburst against Manchester United suggests that it is a strategic move to force a move away from the club after the World Cup. Furthermore, Ronaldo made the comments to Piers Morgan, a journalist for the controversial newspaper The Sun who are known for stirring controversy and being sensational.

During his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo implied that he has no respect for Man United coach Erik Ten Hag whom he feels also does not respect him.

The 37-year-old is having arguably the worst season of his career so far this term with United. He has been a bit part player under Ten Hag and has only netted once in 10 games in the Premier League. This is not the type of form that Ronaldo would have hoped to carry into the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which is likely his last appearance on the grandest football stage. Portugal coach Fernando Santos is known to be a Ronaldo loyalist and will likely start him at the World Cup. However, if Ronaldo played for any other European big gun, there is little doubt that his place in the starting XI would be in serious jeopardy.

Currently, it seems like a parting of ways for United and Ronaldo would be the best way forward for both parties. Ten Hag is aiming to bring a revolution to United. The Old Trafford club are still a long way off winning the Premier League and their target for this season will just be to attain top-four finish. Ronaldo will not be part of Ten Hag’s long-term vision, not just due to his age, but obviously due to his attitude. While it is hard to see Ronaldo getting offers from big clubs, a return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon could be a possibility, if he is willing to drop his wage demands.

If Ronaldo wants to be part of Portugal’s plans for Euro 2024 in Germany, as he has previously indicated, his comments will not help him. Santos’ tactics have come under scrutiny, especially after Portugal’s struggles to qualify for the latest World Cup which required them to complete a play-off win over North Macedonia. Should Portugal have an underwhelming World Cup campaign in Qatar, Santos is almost certain to part ways with the team.