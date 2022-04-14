Cristiano Ronaldo’s flaws are being exposed at Manchester United

Durban - Barring a strong performance by either Portugal or Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, it does look likely that the latest Ballon d’Or may be the final time that either of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo win it. Both players have been having one of the worst seasons of their careers by their standards at Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has just 12 Premier League goals for United this term. He had more than double that in Serie A last season for Juventus (29). Ronaldo is currently on course to achieve his lowest goal tally in a league season since 2009, his final season in his first stint with the Red Devils when he scored 18 in that campaign. ALSO READ: Mother who claims Cristiano Ronaldo ’assaulted’ her son refuses to meet Manchester United star

Ronaldo’s homecoming to United ahead of this season has clearly not gone according to plan. After the club spent heavily during the close season transfer window, there was hope that they would finally return to their former glory under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And what better way to do it than by Ronaldo returning at the twilight of his career? Instead, the Portuguese is now certain to have his first season as a player without a trophy since 2005.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ronaldo will also have to seriously think about his future at United, and judging by his love for the Champions League, it looks unlikely that he will stay in Manchester – unless the Red Devils do manage a top-four finish this season. ALSO READ: Merseyside police investigate Ronaldo phone incident in United loss Ronaldo remains good enough to play at the highest level. He has still been one of United’s best attackers in front of goal this season, and he proved with his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur last month that he is still capable of doing things other players can only dream of on his good days.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, this season has proven that despite Ronaldo’s individual dynamism, he does not really bring out the best in teammates, as the likes of Karim Benzema, Son-Heung Min and Roberto Firmino do. Due to his outrageous scoring rate over the years, Ronaldo’s flaws were easily and mostly overlooked. This season they have been laid bare, especially as he features in arguably the weakest club side that he has played for since becoming a worldwide superstar in the mid-to-late 2000s.

Story continues below Advertisment