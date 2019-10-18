Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said it is an insult to the club to suggest non-footballing staff are making major football decisions.
United have come under fire for their transfer strategy in the close season when six senior players were moved on, either permanently or on loan, with only three new players coming in at a cost of some 145 million pounds ($186.27 million).
Currently 12th in the table, United did not reinforce their attack following the departures of forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said they were "one or two players light" with new signings expected in January.
Solskjaer's side have scored only nine goals in eight league games this season, while leaders Liverpool have scored 20 and second-placed Manchester City have 27.
"There is a myth that we have non-football people making football decisions," Woodward said at the club's annual staff meeting. "I think that is insulting to the brilliant people who work on the football side in this club.