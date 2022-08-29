Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira seeking swift response against Brentford

London - Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has urged his side to produce an instant response to their defeat by Manchester City when they face London rivals Brentford on Tuesday. Palace were on course to maintain their impressive record against the Premier League champions when an own-goal from John Stones and Joachim Andersen's header gave them a 2-0 half-time lead at the Etihad.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back before Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute hat-trick to give Pep Guardiola's men a 4-2 win. "We have to bounce back after the defeat against City," Vieira said during his pre-match press conference on Monday. "It's about recovering and trying to cover some parts of the game that we need to improve."

The former Arsenal and France midfielder added: "The games we played against (Brentford) last year were quite challenging. "It's a team that is physically strong, working hard and the opposition team doesn't create very much. "It will be a different challenge (than Saturday). The possession will be more balanced for both teams but yes, it will be difficult opposition."

Story continues below Advertisement

Both league matches between the clubs finished goalless, with Vieira saying: "Last time when we played them there were a couple of chances for both teams and both teams were unlucky not to score goals. "I believe they have as much chance as us to win the game, they are playing with a lot of confidence, the system suits the players. We will have to be ready physically and tactically to perform as best we can. "You just have to look at their game vs United, a lot of tempo, aggressiveness. It is a team that can press higher to try to win the ball in the opposition half, we will have to be really good on the ball if we want to play our game."

Story continues below Advertisement