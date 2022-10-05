Darwin Nunez: I don’t understand anything Jurgen Klopp says

Cape Town — New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has admitted a language barrier between himself and manager Jurgen Klopp has played a part in his difficult start to the club.
The Uruguayan international has found the back of the net just twice in all competitions, since completing a £64million transfer from Portuguese giants Benfica during the close season.
In a recent interview with TNT Sports, the 23-year-old striker said his confidence has taken a knock, but was getting support from his manager.
“The truth is, I honestly don't understand anything when he talks in lectures,” said Nunez.
“Of course, I ask my teammates to see what he said, but I think he is very clear about his style of play. He asks us to do the simple things, not to be afraid to play games, to have confidence.
Ronaldo happy at Man Utd despite frustrations, says Ten Hag
WATCH: Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool for timely Champions League victory
WATCH: Tottenham coach Antonio Conte rues ineffective strike force
Pep Guardiola wants 'exceptional' Phil Foden to stay at City for many years
'Wagatha Christie': Vardy told to pay £1.5m of Rooney's costs
Haaland peerless at just 22, says Man City boss Guardiola
“Sometimes I feel a little indecisive, I don't feel completely confident. But as time goes on, it gets better.
“The coach always gives me confidence. The goals will come. It's like ketchup, when it comes out a little, it all comes out.”
IOL Sport