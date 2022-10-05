Darwin Nunez: I don’t understand anything Jurgen Klopp says

Cape Town — New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has admitted a language barrier between himself and manager Jurgen Klopp has played a part in his difficult start to the club. The Uruguayan international has found the back of the net just twice in all competitions, since completing a £64million transfer from Portuguese giants Benfica during the close season.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, the 23-year-old striker said his confidence has taken a knock, but was getting support from his manager. “The truth is, I honestly don't understand anything when he talks in lectures,” said Nunez. “Of course, I ask my teammates to see what he said, but I think he is very clear about his style of play. He asks us to do the simple things, not to be afraid to play games, to have confidence.

“Sometimes I feel a little indecisive, I don't feel completely confident. But as time goes on, it gets better. “The coach always gives me confidence. The goals will come. It's like ketchup, when it comes out a little, it all comes out.” IOL Sport