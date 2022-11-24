David Beckham 'open to talks with potential Manchester United takeover bidders'

David Beckham is said to be open to having discussions with prospective buyers of Manchester United. It is thought potential bidders might want to enlist the 47-year-old former footballer - who made 265 appearances for the Premier League outfit - to help with a bid for the club, which has been put up for sale by the Glazer family.

According to the Financial Times newspaper, some close to the situation believe the ex-England captain's affinity with the Red Devils and their fans could prove "vital" to a potential bidder's chances of securing a deal for United. Beckham co-owns Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF, so is no stranger to club ownership. A banker close to the process told the publication that United could be sold for as much as £7 billion, and pointed out that a bidding war might even lead to the club going for more.

The Glazers are said to be hoping for around £5 billion, which would be a huge profit after they forked out £790 million for the club in 2005. This comes as David has come under fire from some for promoting the Qatar World Cup. He is said to have been paid millions to be an ambassador for the tournament in the country, which has been the subject of international condemnation over its human rights record, including criminalisation of homosexuality.

Singer Will Young and comedian Joe Lycett are among the stars who have criticised David's decision. Part of his role sees him feature in a 30-minute film promoting the country, which airs on Qatar Airways flights transporting tens of thousands of people to Doha for the tournament. Bang Showbiz