David de Gea has been at the club for eight years since signing from Atletico Madrid for £18.9 million. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP

LONDON – David de Gea is set to sign a new long-term contract worth £375 000 a week when Manchester United return from their pre-season tour. The deal, which is worth significantly more after bonuses, will make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his current £200 000 per week contract, and could have left Old Trafford as a free agent next summer amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

But Spanish shot-stopper De Gea, who came within minutes of joining Real Madrid in 2015, has indicated that he is ready to commit his long-term future to United.

He has been at the club for eight years since signing from Atletico Madrid for £18.9 million.

United’s tour continues with a friendly against Leeds United at the Optus Stadium on Wednesday.

Daily Mail

Like IOL Sport on Facebook