David Moyes delighted by West Ham's defensive display against Man City

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LONDON – West Ham United manager David Moyes hailed his team's character and resilience in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Saturday. West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonio's overhead kick in the 18th minute but City hit back in the second half through substitute Phil Foden. City, who had close to 70% possession in the game, dominated the contest thereafter but West Ham held on to claim a point. "We showed brilliant character, stuck at it and were resilient... It was a brilliant defensive performance because of the quality City possess and the goals they score," Moyes told West Ham's website. "They beat Porto 3-1 in the Champions League in midweek, so it was always going to be really hard for us and I have to say the boys did really well and they stuck at their task.

"We don't want to be a team which is conceding lots of goals. We want to be hard to beat, hard to play against and we showed that."

Antonio was taken off in the 52nd minute with a hamstring issue that also affected him during last weekend's 3-3 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

"We think he feels it's cramping so it's not serious, but we're not too sure," Moyes added.

"... It's worrying that it's two games in a row that he's felt it. He's really important to us so we're going to have to do the right thing and try and look after him when we can. It might be the odd time we're not able to use him."

West Ham and City are level on eight points and sit 11th and 12th respectively, but City have a game in hand.

Reuters