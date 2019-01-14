Huddersfield Town have won just two matches this season under David Wagner. Photo: PA Wire

LONDON – Huddersfield manager David Wagner has left the club by “mutual consent”, the struggling Premier League side announced on Monday. “The 47-year-old leaves Town after detailed discussions with the board of directors, with both parties agreeing this is the correct move for the future of the club,” Huddersfield said in a statement on their website.

“I’d like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield Town over the last three-and-a-half years,” said chairman Dean Hoyle.

“Under his stewardship, we’ve achieved things on the football pitch that surpass anything in modern memory, and that have gone well beyond my wildest expectations as chairman and as a fan.”

After finishing 16th of 20 in the Premier League last year, Huddersfield are currently bottom of the top-flight, with just two wins all season.

💬“I know the term mutual consent is often a byword for the manager being sacked in professional football, but this is a truly joint decision.



"David has genuine love for #htafc and his foremost concern in our talks has been to establish what is best for the Club."



(AT) pic.twitter.com/vFcgOI0Qa0 — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) January 14, 2019

AFP