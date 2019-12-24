Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson before their match against Newcastle United at St James Park. Photo: Scott Heppell/Reuters

LONDON – A day's rest between two Premier League matches is "harsh" on the players who could become victims of fatigue that puts them at risk of injury, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said on Tuesday. Palace host West Ham United on Thursday before making a trip to Southampton for a match on Saturday, and their busy festive period ends with a game at Norwich City four days later.

"I enjoy the training, the matches themselves somewhat less so as I think it's harsh to play at the level we play at with just a day's rest," Hodgson told reporters.

"It's too much to ask. I don't enjoy that part, it's a very dangerous period – there can be injuries, there can be fatigue. Suddenly you find yourself looking up the table rather than down."

Palace, 12th, have a number of senior players sidelined with injury, including defenders Scott Dann, Gary Cahill and Joel Ward, while midfielders Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend are also out of contention.