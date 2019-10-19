Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones could be in contention for Saturday's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, manager Pep Guardiola said.
Belgium playmaker De Bruyne has returned to first-team training this week for the first time since suffering a groin injury in a win over Everton last month.
Centre back John Stones is also back after recovering from a thigh problem, as is Benjamin Mendy, although the French full back may have to wait for his first-team comeback.
"Some of them are back," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "Kevin is back, John has trained well the last two days. Mendy a little later but he's back."
City will look to get their league title defence back on track at Selhurst Park after a shock loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out left Guardiola's side eight points behind leaders Liverpool, who hold a 100% record.