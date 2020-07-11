SportSoccerPremier League
Watford's Troy Deeney, left, celebrates with teammates after scores his side's winning goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford on Saturday. Photo: Richard Heathcote/AP
Watford's Troy Deeney, left, celebrates with teammates after scores his side's winning goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford on Saturday. Photo: Richard Heathcote/AP

Deeney on target as Watford roar back to beat Newcastle

By Reuters Time of article published 16h ago

Share this article:

LONDON – Watford striker Troy Deeney eased their relegation fears with two second-half penalties as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Saturday for their second straight Premier League victory.

Deeney blasted his spot kicks straight down the middle in the 52nd and 82nd minutes to give the home side a win which leaves them 17th on 34 points with three games to play, six ahead of third-bottom Bournemouth who have a game in hand.

Dwight Gayle had put mid-table Newcastle in front after 23 minutes when he steered the ball home after a superb glancing header from a corner by visiting defender Federico Fernandez which looked to be heading in at the far post.

The game began with a minute's silence to mark the passing of former Newcastle and Ireland manager Jack Charlton, who won the World Cup with England as a player, after he died on Friday aged 85. The players also wore black arm-bands in tribute.

Reuters
EPL

Share this article:

Related Articles