Deflected Raul Jimenez strike gives Wolves narrow win over Leeds

LEEDS - A Raul Jimenez shot that took a heavy deflection off the head of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a hard-fought 1-0 away win in the Premier League on Monday.

Leeds dominated possession in the opening half, firing crosses into the box at a variety of angles and threatening from set pieces without creating much in the way of clear-cut chances.

For all their attacking endeavour, they were almost made to pay in first-half stoppage time when Wolves sliced them open on the counter-attack, but Daniel Podence fired a powerful shot straight at goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who batted it away.

Wolves improved greatly in the second half and Romain Saiss thought he had given his side the lead with a wonderful flick and volley in the 53rd minute. However, the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee when Podence was deemed to be offside in the build-up.

Wolves finally broke the deadlock when Jimenez drifted in from the right and cut back to shoot. Phillips reacted quickest and attempted to head clear, but only succeeded in wrong-footing Meslier as the ball flew into the net.