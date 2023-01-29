Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Déjà vu as Jurgen Klopp’s mighty Liverpool dumped out of FA Cup by Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma is mobbed by teammates after scoring a late winner in their FA Cup fourth round match against Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma is mobbed by teammates after scoring a late winner in their FA Cup fourth round match against Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

Brighton — Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time.

Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before halftime and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was the second time Brighton defeated Liverpool this month, having also beaten Jurgen Klopp's side 3-0 in a Premier League game.

Liverpool's teenage midfielder Elliott put them ahead in the 30th minute with a low shot into the far corner following a clever pass from Mohamed Salah.

Brighton equalised nine minutes later when Dunk got a flick on a long-range effort from Tariq Lamptey which deflected into the goal, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker wrong-footed.

More on this

Salah missed a good chance in the second half and so did Solly March for Brighton before Mitoma controlled the ball on the half volley before firing home a dramatic late winner.

Reuters

Related Topics:

Brighton & Hove Albion FCJurgen KloppFA CupLiverpoolSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters