Dennis Bergkamp and Martin Keown on where Arsenal's decline began

CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp believes Arsene Wenger’s decision to dispence with the 4-4-2 formation was the cause of the club’s decline.

Under Wenger, Bergkamp was a crucial cog as the club won three Premier League titles between 1998 and the undefeated 2003/04 season.

Arsenal failed to kick on after their undeated season, and the team immediately went into a decline that continues to this season.

According to the Dutchman, the problems at Arsenal started when Wenger started experimenting with the positions on the field.

“Arsenal after 2006, there was too much midfield play. There were no players going into attack, and only one striker who was lonely,” Bergkamp told former team-mate Martin Keown.