Diogo Jota strikes again as Liverpool go top

LIVERPOOL – Diogo Jota grabbed the winner as Liverpool ground out a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday to take the lead at the top of the Premier League.

Defending champions Liverpool have 16 points from seven games, three points more than Everton who play at Newcastle United on Sunday.

West Ham took a 10th-minute lead through Pablo Fornals, with the Spanish midfielder driving home after a poor header out from Joe Gomez landed straight at his feet.

Liverpool had plenty of possession but struggled to break down David Moyes' well-drilled West Ham side with the hosts lacking their usual tempo and incisiveness.

Liverpool drew level just before the break when Mohamed Salah was fouled in the area by a clumsy challenge from Arthur Masuaku and the Egyptian stepped up to dispatch the spot kick.