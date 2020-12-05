Dominic Calvert-Lewin earns Everton point at Burnley

BURNLEY – Everton were held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Robbie Brady’s opener for the Clarets.

Burnley grabbed the lead in the third minute when Everton midfielder Allan gave the ball away and Ashley Westwood fed Brady on the edge of the box who, with his unfavoured right-foot, drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Everton had the alertness of Jordan Pickford to thank in the 41st minute when Dwight McNeil slipped Chris Wood through but the goalkeeper was out quickly to foil the Burnley striker.

Calvert-Lewin brought Everton level though on the stroke of halftime, sliding in to meet a low cross from the left by Richarlison for his 11th league goal of the season.

Pickford denied Wood again in the 84th, diving to palm away a firm header from a corner, and then Burnley keeper Nick Pope kept out Gylfi Sigurdsson with an excellent save with his feet.