Done deal: Newcastle sign striker Wilson on four-year contract
LONDON - Newcastle United have signed England striker Callum Wilson from Championship (second-tier) side Bournemouth on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Newcastle did not disclose the fee but British media reported they paid around 20 million pounds ($26.30 million) for the 28-year-old.
Wilson scored 67 goals and grabbed 30 assists in 187 games in all competitions for Bournemouth after his arrival from Coventry in 2014.
"From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me," Wilson told the club website.
"It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that."
📸 Raring to go! 😁#NUFC pic.twitter.com/X7GUXXfddI— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2020
Newcastle finished 13th last term and begin the new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on September 12.
Reuters