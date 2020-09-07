Done deal: Newcastle sign striker Wilson on four-year contract

LONDON - Newcastle United have signed England striker Callum Wilson from Championship (second-tier) side Bournemouth on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Newcastle did not disclose the fee but British media reported they paid around 20 million pounds ($26.30 million) for the 28-year-old.

Wilson scored 67 goals and grabbed 30 assists in 187 games in all competitions for Bournemouth after his arrival from Coventry in 2014.

"From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me," Wilson told the club website.

"It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that."