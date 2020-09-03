Donny van de Beek to wear special number at Manchester United as a tribute to Abdelhak Nouri

LONDON - Manchester United's new midfielder Donny van de Beek has said he will wear the No 34 on his jersey as a tribute to former Ajax Amsterdam teammate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after a heart attack in 2017.

Nouri, who also wore the number, made his senior debut in 2016-17 before his playing career ended prematurely after he suffered cardiac arrest in a pre-season friendly in Austria.

Despite being revived on the pitch and rushed to a hospital, Nouri suffered serious and permanent brain damage.

"This is a special thing for me because of my good friend Abdelhak Nouri," Van de Beek, who joined United from Ajax on a five-year contract on Wednesday, told the club's website.

"He had a heart attack ... I'm really close with his family and his brother is one of my best friends and I talk a lot with them. So I decided to take his old number on my shirt and I want to get good memories with this number."