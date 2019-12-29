German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they've signed Erling Braut Haaland from Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

DORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. The transfer fee was undisclosed but British media reported the German side paid the equivalent of about 18 million pounds ($23 million) for the 19-year-old, who signed a deal until June 2024.

Haaland, 19, shot to fame this season when he scored 16 league goals and eight goals in the Champions League group stages – second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's tally of 10.

The teenage sensation was linked with a number of top European clubs in recent months including Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool.

In a statement released by the club, Haaland said: ''I had several intense conversations with the club's management team, in particular with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and coach Lucien Favre.