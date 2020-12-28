Draw with West Brom feels like defeat, says Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Sunday's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion felt like a defeat and that his players were angry at missing the opportunity to go five points clear in the Premier League.

Liverpool were on course to take all three points at Anfield after Sadio Mane put them ahead on 12 minutes but Semi Ajayi's late header denied them the victory.

Klopp said he expected a more disciplined performance from Liverpool, who are three points clear of Everton, in Wednesday's game at Newcastle United, their final match of the year.

"It does (feel like a defeat), but we have a point more than before so that's completely fine," Klopp told reporters.

"The boys are more angry than anything else because they know it wasn't perfect but that's it ... now we have to play the next game in three days.