Dwight Yorke tells Roy Keane to take it easy with Man United criticism

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Dwight Yorke has told former team-mate Roy Keane to tone down on his criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United. Keane has been a fierce critic of his former club, and often gets involved in heated debates on Sky Sports with other pundits over what he perceives as their lack of effort. With United having shown a lot of improvement lately, Yorke has come to the defence of Solskjaer’s men, telling Keane to calm down. “I know what he's like,” said Yorke, who not only played alongside Keane, but also played under him at Sunderland. “We all make mistakes. He wasn't perfect when he played. He made mistakes along the way. He has to tone that back a little bit. Maybe one of the downfalls which I recognised from his management career is that the way he delivered his approach to players could be quite offensive.

“Brian Clough, Ron Atkinson, maybe even Sir Alex Ferguson sometimes, they give those kind of rollickings. Players of yesterday could easily dust those kind of comments off.

“Things have changed. It's the way you go about it which is important and that's one of Keane's problems: he doesn't know how to deliver it.”

Yorke has been very supportive of Solskjaer’s work as United manager, and believes his former strike partner will be judged not only on United’s attractive football, but their results as well.

“Ole is going to get judged not only on the attractive football the team is playing now but also on results and what he has won,' Yorke added. 'This is a good opportunity for him.”

IOL Sport