Ed Woodward to blame for Man United's struggles, says ex-Red Paul Parker









Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Photo: JasonCairnduff/Reuters CAPE TOWN – Former right back Paul Parker believes the current Manchester United is the worst team in the Premier League era. The 55-year-old Parker, who spent six seasons at Old Trafford and won 19 caps for England, was part of the team that won three Premier League titles and two FA Cup crowns between 1993 and 1996. Speaking to Bet O’Clock, the former defender said: “I would say this is the worst United team in the Premier League era. The deterioration from 2013 has just been really poor. “They have only won three trophies since then and if something does not change ASAP, things will only get worse for the club,” said Parker, who played in the famous United defence of the 1990s that featured the likes of Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister and Denis Irwin. For Parker, the man to blame for the club’s fall from grace is none other than executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

“Players do not look at past winnings. Players will look at whether they are going to get Champions League on a yearly basis, which at the moment is not something that Manchester United are going to do,” he said.

“If they were to need to get a new manager, it would be Woodward’s fault as the person he employed to manage the team, has not worked out.

“He has to be held responsible for the people he is bringing in.

“With every business you need structure to be able to function, but United don’t have one at the moment. They are being used more as a bank than a football club.

“The structure of how the club is run needs to change first and then you can look to bring a new manager in. Sir Alex Ferguson managed the club and the team, so it worked for him.

“At the moment, there is no cohesion between the club, the coaches and the team upstairs working doing the business,” said Parker.

Manchester United’s have blown hot and cold this season, and currently find themselves in 8th place, 24 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who look like getting back on their perch Ferguson famously knocked them off from in the 90s and better part of the 21st century.

