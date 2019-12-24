CAPE TOWN – Former right back Paul Parker believes the current Manchester United is the worst team in the Premier League era.
The 55-year-old Parker, who spent six seasons at Old Trafford and won 19 caps for England, was part of the team that won three Premier League titles and two FA Cup crowns between 1993 and 1996.
Speaking to Bet O’Clock, the former defender said: “I would say this is the worst United team in the Premier League era. The deterioration from 2013 has just been really poor.
“They have only won three trophies since then and if something does not change ASAP, things will only get worse for the club,” said Parker, who played in the famous United defence of the 1990s that featured the likes of Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister and Denis Irwin.
For Parker, the man to blame for the club’s fall from grace is none other than executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.