Edinson Cavani needs ammunition to fire in the bullets, says Michael Owen

CAPE TOWN – Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes Edinson Cavani is going to struggle at Manchester United because of a lack of chances thos playing behind him will create.

With time running out, Bruno Fernandes, who was on a hat-trick, found himself in some space. Instead of score the goal himself, he unselfishly passed it to te open Cavani, who made no mistake with a calm finish past Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

But, Cavani’s finish did not impress pundit Owen.

“He opens his body up, pretnds he’s going to the far corner, gives the goalkeper the eyes and whips his leg over and knocks it into te near post.

“And Cavani is off and running. Some players are brilliant regardless, some players don’t necssarily need croses into the box because they can make an impact regardless. I’ve watched this lad for years and years, there’s not many players I’ve seen with movement like him in the box when the ball is coming in.