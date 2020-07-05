Egan blast earns Blades a point at Burnley

BURNLEY – John Egan grabbed an 80th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United earned a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday after James Tarkowski had given the home side a first-half lead.

Matej Vydra missed a good early chance for Burnley, shooting wide after being put through by Erik Pieters while United went close when Sander Berge forced a good save out of Nick Pope from close range.

The Clarets grabbed the lead, two minutes before the interval when Dwight McNeil floated in a free kick which was flicked on by Jay Rodriguez and Tarkowski turned the ball in at the back post.

Burnley should have doubled their lead in the 76th minute when a long-range Rodriguez effort was parried out by Dean Henderson straight to McNeil but the 20-year-old could not find the target.

Instead, United drew level 10 minutes from fulltime thanks to an emphatic finish from Egan at the back post after Billy Sharp had nodded on a cross from George Baldock.