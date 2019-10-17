LONDON – Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he had not closed the door on Mesut Ozil and looked forward on Thursday to the playmaker returning to full fitness.
The German has featured only twice for the Gunners in all competitions this season and, while sickness has contributed to him being sidelined, he has appeared also to have fallen out of favour.
Emery told reporters ahead of Monday's Premier League game at Sheffield United that the 31-year-old had skills that third-placed Arsenal needed.
“This year started difficult for him. He worked well in pre-season and was playing matches, but the problem that happened with Sead stopped that,” said the manager, referring to an attempted car-jacking in July with defender Sead Kolasinac.
“After that problem he was sick for a week and then he lost out on a lot of training to continue working on keeping his fitness,” Emery said.