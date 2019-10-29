LONDON – Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologise after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy.
Xhaka's substitution during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday was met with sarcastic cheers from the home fans at the Emirates Stadium.
The Arsenal skipper was incensed by the supporters' reaction, cupping his hand to his ear before taking off his shirt and storming down the tunnel amid boos.
“Yes (he should apologise). We make mistakes, we need to apologise and we suggested for him to do that,” Emery told reporters on Tuesday.
“He is now devastated – devastated and sad. We spoke yesterday, and also on Sunday night. It is not easy for him and for the team. We need our family, friends and supporters to support us, love us. He is not feeling that with the supporters. But we are speaking with him 'first, be calm. Be close to your family and be close to us because we are your family'.”