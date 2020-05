England FA chief expects long wait for fans

The head of English soccer says he does not expect crowds to be allowed back into matches “any time soon.”

The Premier League and other soccer competitions in England have been suspended two months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football Association (FA), which owns Wembley Stadium and runs the national teams, is cutting its annual budget by 75 million pounds ($93 million) as it tries to offset a potential “worst-case scenario” deficit of 300 million pounds over the next four years.

FA chairman Greg Clarke says “with social distancing in place for some time to come we do face substantial changes to the whole football ecosystem.”

In a letter to the FA Council, Clarke says “it’s hard to foresee crowds of fans – who are the lifeblood of the game – returning to matches any time soon.”